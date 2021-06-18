Regional transportation board rejects beltway expansion plan in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s proposed plan to make major changes to the capital beltway has been rejected.

An environmental impact study could cause a roadblock in plans to widening one of the busiest beltways in our region. The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board voted to remove the state’s proposed I-270, I-495 express toll lanes project from their air quality analysis. In order to move forward with any construction project, it has to meet federal air quality standards.

The vote comes after leaders across Maryland rallied, last week, against reconstruction on the American Legion Bridge and adding toll lanes to I-270.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said, “We need to continue to push for meaningful transit, which will also include rail options and BRT. I believe the state’s decision is physically irresponsible. It defies common sense and it’s environmentally destructive.”

Some believe the focus should be on mass transportation and adding reversible lanes to help with rush hour traffic.

The board voted continue work on US-50 North Collector Road in Virginia.