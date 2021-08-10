Regional physician offering vaccines, says they are vital to fight the Delta variant

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — As the Delta variant is driving up the rate of Covid infections everywhere, one doctor in the eastern panhandle region of West Virginia… and western Maryland… is emphasizing the urgency of getting vaccinated.

Dr. Matthew Hahn’s medical practice is right on the West Virginia-Maryland line. He welcomes patients from both states, plus those from nearby Pennsylvania. But he is urgently sounding the alarm that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect public health and he is opening his office doors to any and all who have not yet received that shot in the arm to prevent a Covid infection.

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” says Dr. Hahn. “You do not need insurance. You do not need to be a patient here. All comers. Call our office. We will schedule you for a vaccination. It is the only way we get out of this horror.”

If you would like to schedule a vaccination appointment, contact Dr. Hahn at River Bend Family Medicine, Hancock, Maryland, or click here.