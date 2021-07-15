‘Recycle right’ campaign shows how to recycle correctly in Montgomery Co.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Some of us aren’t afraid to admit that recycling can get a little tricky when trying to determine what actually goes into those big blue or green bins.

A new campaign is showing residents how to recycle right in Montgomery County: Recycle Right is a new campaign to give residents a better understanding of what to recycle or what to put in the trash.

The Department of Environmental Protection officials say 30-40% of what their facility receives is not recyclable. This also creates a slowdown in the process of getting those unwanted plastic or aluminum items to the right place.

Bin-tagging inspectors have already started tagging those bins around the county. You might be surprised to hear about the most commonly found non-recyclables; styrofoam packaging, plastic bags, wood, bubble wrap, kitchen supplies and clothes.

Chief of Collections at the Department of Environmental Protection, Mike Clem said, “It’s very important the right stuff goes in there because we’re sorting through a mountain of recyclables every day, five days a week, taller than this tree.”

If you’re in doubt, throw it out before recycling the wrong item.