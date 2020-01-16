Recruitment for census workers begins with launch event in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, the area census office in Hagerstown held a launch event for the 2020 census, which is set for April 1.

The event talked about ways to improve the census, specifically the importance of recruiting census workers. The ACO is hoping to recruit census workers who come from hard-to-count areas in western Maryland. They believe local workers will act as effective messengers and will help increase the census response.

People in western Maryland will be able to send in their census response through email, phone or by traditional mail. The options are meant to accommodate those in Western Maryland who may have connectivity issues.