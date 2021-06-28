Record-number of travelers expected in Maryland this holiday weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend, you’ll be joined by over a million Marylanders. AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts this Fourth of July will break all previous travel records since 2001.

While Maryland can expect to see almost triple the number of air travelers seen last year (a 166% increase), the vast majority of people will be hitting the roads — almost 93%. AAA, which expects to around 46,000 stranded people across the nation, had some advice for everyone who will be dusting off their car for its first road trip in a while.

“Get your car checked out. Batteries, engine, and tires are the general reasons why we have people getting stranded. We’re looking at about 8,500 Marylanders getting stranded over the holiday weekend,” said Jeanette Tejeda de Gomez, senior specialist of public and government affairs.

AAA recommends being aware of all COVID-19 regulations in areas you plan to travel to before you get going, to avoid any potential snags in your vacation. The company has also put together a chart of the best and worst times to start traveling: