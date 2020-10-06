Reconstruction projects finishes after four years of work

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After four years of construction, road work is coming to a close along Middletown’s main street.

“It was really a nightmare,” describes Harold Routzahn.

Routzahn owns Middletown Sportsland along W Main Street. He’s run the business for 37 years and had a front seat view of the Maryland Department of Transportation State High Administration’s (MDOT SHA) Middletown Urban Reconstruction Project.

“That’s by far the worst project that’s ever been done over that time,” Routzahn said.

In 2016, the state began the $18 million project to pave the US 40 Alternate roadway, and construct new sidewalks and ramps compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.

“The sidewalks, the infrastructure it was definitely old and getting bad,” Routzahn admits.

The project, led by contractor Milani Construction, was originally slated to be complete by June of 2019. MDOT SHA announced the completion on Friday.

For Cybele Cook, owner of Dempsey’s Grille on W Main Street, it was a difficult time.

“It was disheartening every time we would show up and something was supposed to be completed and it wasn’t,” Cook explained. “We went for virtually a full year without a completed sidewalk in front of our business.”

Routzahn recalls periods of work went the construction appeared to be moving along efficiently, then complications hit for his business.

“For eight weeks we didn’t even have a sidewalk out front. There’d be trenches, dust, dirt,” he explained.

Fortunately, Routzahn says customers continued to make their way through the active work zone.

“It was a blessing from our dedicated customers,” he said.

A new water line was added along the two-mile stretch of the project. Coupled with the rehabilitation of a 100-year-old drainage system, the project suffered delays.

“This did take a little longer than we anticipated, but that was because of the infrastructure we were dealing with. Some of the details were unknown until we got in there a took a look,” explained MDOT SHA spokesperson, Shantee Felix.

At the news of the project becoming substantially complete, community members say they feel more than just relief.

“Joyous, it was for everybody. For the community, and for us as store owners and business owners it’s nice that it’s over,” Routzahn said.

“We appreciate the support and cooperation of Middletown leadership, business owners, and residents during construction. We know these improvements will benefit everyone, including pedestrians who will have a safer path as they enjoy all the amenities this historic area has to offer,” said SHA Administrator Tim Smith in a statement.

Crews will continue to be on-site to complete remaining work including landscaping, driveway aprons, and installing stamped concrete resembling brick.