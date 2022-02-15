Recognizing the positive impacts of school resource officers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In a time when school resource officers are being pulled from some schools, Washington County is choosing to recognize them.

The National Association of School Resource Officers has declared Feb. 15 as National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.

Officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hagerstown Police Department can be seen in the halls of schools across the county. HPD officers are stationed at schools within Hagerstown, while Washington County Sheriff’s officers cover the schools that fall under county jurisdiction.

At the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Carly Hose supervises the SRO program schools in the Washington County Public School system. She told WDVM that the SROs are more than just officers stationed at the school to keep students safe and as another resource to students.

“SROs become part of their school community. They get to know their students. They build relationships with their students,” Sgt. Hose explained. “We’re trying to help guide them to become good citizens and positive, productive manners.”

Sgt. Hose also stated that as a parent of a WCPS student and a former SRO herself, she sees the positive impacts that SROs can have on students.