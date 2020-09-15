Children born in fall may be more likely to develop allergies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to aafa.org, ” More than 50 million Americans have experienced various types of allergies each year. Allergies are the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S.”

Health experts from National Jewish Health suggest allergies could have developed while babies were in the womb.

The study finds children born in the fall are much more likely to experience conditions associated with allergies associated with eczema, food, asthma, and hay fever.

Researchers from National Jewish Health believe it stems from the bacteria on the skin which is often present during the fall months.







“Statistics show that 1 of 13 children have a food allergy. That is an average of about two children per classroom. If we can figure out why allergies are developing and we can potentially intervene in the prenatal environment when mom is pregnant,” said Doctor Jessica Hui, a pediatrician at National Jewish Health.

A clinical trial is now underway and researchers hope their findings will help many children.