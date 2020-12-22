RecAssist program helps keep the community active

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — There is no doubt it’s been hard to stay active and in shape during the pandemic.

Having limited funds can make it even harder, so Montgomery County Recreation is offering a financial assistance program. RecAssist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a $200 scholarship to use toward most recreation activities and memberships.

Montgomery County Recreation is accepting applications for 2021 RecAssist, which is MCR’s financial assistance program. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for RecAssist: Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA); Supplemental Security Income; Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Maryland Medicaid; Care for Kids; Maryland Energy Assistance; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; and WIC.

RecAssist 2021 funds are available from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. Funds for the program are available on a first-come, first-served basis.