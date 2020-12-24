Reaction to Senator Mike Miller departure from Maryland General Assembly: “he will be missed”

The Maryland political establishment is paying tribute to State Senator Mike Miller (D) who is retiring after five decades in the General Assembly.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s political establishment is paying tribute to State Senator Mike Miller’s decision to retire from the General Assembly.

The 78-year-old Miller was elected in 1974 and served as Senate president for 33 years, longer than any state senate leader in the entire U.S. Miller has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer and the pain is preventing him from continuing his duties in Annapolis. Hagerstown’s Peter E. Perini, Sr., a state Democratic party “elector at-large” in this year’s presidential election, calls Miller a “titan” who served the state with honor and distinction for a half-century.

“He fought hard for equality and education and affordable health care and to protect the Chesapeake Bay,” said Perini. “It was really an honor and a privilege to call Mike Miller my friend and I wish him well as he battles this incorrigible illness.”

Miller served a district which includes Prince Georges, Calvert and Charles counties.