Reach of Washington County helps its clients create change with new program

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Reach of Washington County, an organization that supports people who are homeless or in financial crisis, has announced a new program called “Bridge to Change.”

By collaborating with the city of Hagerstown, Reach’s clients will be paid to pick up trash in the city. The program will accommodate up to six workers at a time doing four-hour shifts, up to three days a week. Right now the program is only for Reach clients. Case managers offer the opportunity to clients based on their readiness for change. During a recent work session officials from reach say, clients covered six miles of the city removing about 1,500 gallons of trash.

“One big thing is permanent employment, or a job service program, that’s something that they don’t feel confident doing in all cases and so, by putting them in this program they are going to learn things like communication, reliability, responsibility,” Dana Jenkins said, the Executive Director for Reach. This program has been in 15 different locations nationwide, but Hagerstown’s is currently the only in Maryland.