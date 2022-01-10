Rapid test distribution underway at Montgomery County libraries

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Pharmacies, grocery stores and almost anywhere else you could think of, have all been out of rapid COVID-19 tests over the last few weeks, but they are finally getting easier to find.

Montgomery County began its rollout of rapid test distribution at local libraries on Monday. Each of Montgomery County’s libraries will have scheduled hours to hand out hundreds of thousands of rapid test kits in the coming days and weeks.

Hundreds of people hoped to be first in line in White Oak Monday morning, with a long line forming around the block along New Hampshire Ave before test pickup was to set to start.

WDVM’s Randi Bass was there as the line got moving and spoke to those hoping to get tests, many of them looking to grab kits just to have them on hand, not because they were feeling sick.

“A lot of people I think are really concerned about checking themselves, keeping their families and the community safe,” said Muriel Cooper of Silver Spring.

“I’m scared for me, and my little brother, too, and my dad is working. There’s nothing wrong with getting a rapid at-home test,” said Karna Rishi, also of Silver Spring.

Montgomery County is taking a similar approach to D.C. where libraries are also helping to get test kits out. County health officials say D.C. Health actually helped them find a vendor for these test kits now being distributed at libraries.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, some residents feel distribution should be totally seamless at this point.

“Within this, there’s marginalization, people who have small kids, people who can’t afford it. It’s crazy. The line is moving, it’s fast, but it wraps around two blocks. Not everyone can afford time off work to wait in it,” said Vineeta Gupta, of Silver Spring.

Though the lines may be long, health officials say you will get test kits so long as you are in line 30 minutes before the distribution window is set to close for the day.

Here’s a list of locations and distribution times from Montgomery County:

Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and

Friday/Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.