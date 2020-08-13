Random blood samples to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies in Maryland study

MARYLAND (WDVM) — 13 hospitals across the state will conduct an antibody study to try to figure out how many Marylanders have already been exposed to COVID-19.

The State Health Department says more than 6,000 people will be tested to start. These tests will not show if the person currently has COVID-19, but if their blood has already made antibodies in response to the virus, meaning they’ve been in contact with it before.

The health department’s laboratory will take samples from patients who are having their blood drawn during routine clinical care at the hospitals’ emergency departments and emergency rooms. WDVM has reached out to the Maryland Health Department to see if people added to the antibody survey will be aware of their participation, and if they will receive results on the antibody test.

“Understanding the level and pattern of unrecognized community transmissions of COVID-19 is crucial to curb transmission and prevent a future wave of the pandemic,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Establishing a baseline of those who have tested positive will help us better understand how it spreads so we can fight it more effectively.”

The following list shows which Maryland hospitals are participating in this study:

UMPC Western Maryland

Carroll County Hospital

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

Peninsula Regional

Frederick Memorial

Anne Arundel Medical Center

MedStar Franklin Square

Johns Hopkins Health System

Howard General Hospital

Holy Cross Hospital

Shady Grove Adventist

UM Prince George’s Hospital Center

MedStar Southern Maryland

The Maryland Health Department did not list a start or end date for the COVID-19 antibody study.

