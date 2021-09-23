Rain causes damage to Bennet Creek Bridge

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As a result of heavy rainfall, emergency repairs are underway on Route 55 after the Bennet Creek Bridge bypass buckled.

The guardrail and embankment also are damaged. Repairs are expected to last throughout the weekend.

The detour route is the following:

Traffic on northbound Md. 355 will be directed to use southbound Md. 109 (Old Hundred Rd.) to northbound I-270 and then take eastbound Md. 80 (Fingerboard Rd.) to access Md. 355.

Traffic on southbound Md. 355 will be directed to use westbound Md. 80 (Fingerboard Rd.) to southbound I-270 and then take northbound Md. 109 to access Md. 355.

MDOT SHA’s Frederick Shop is using electronic signs, cones and barrels to alert motorists about the emergency work, road closure and detour.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

Bennet Creek Bridge was just built last year.