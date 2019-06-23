Radio operators participate in nationwide emergency drill

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Amateur radio operators gathered at the Ruritan Park in Hagerstown on Saturday to take part in Hagerstown Ham Radio Club’s field day, which is part of a nationwide emergency radio drill.

Radio operators from all over the country set up Ham radios and antennas, including equipment some of which are self built to test their preparedness in the case of an emergency.

There was also a “contest,” which is to contact as many other field day participants.

Over 35,000 Hams and clubs are expected to participate in this annual drill. “That’s the fun part of it. It gives us a bit of a challenge to try and do as much as we can and see how far away we can get,” said Vice President of the Antietam Radio Association, Herman Niedzielski.

Ham radio has been in existence for over 100 years.

There are around 750,000 radio amateurs in the United States.