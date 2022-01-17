Race and politics experts shares how MLK’s principles would be interpreted in present day

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we reflect on his legacy. Still, Dr. Tamelyn Tucker-Worgs says it’s important we also think about how MLK’s principles would be interpreted in our current social atmosphere.

Specifically, Dr. Tucker-Worgs says it’s important we give more attention to Dr. King’s moral vision for American politics. And that based on Dr. King’s political work, he would see our society’s tolerance for issues such as racism, poverty, and even a public health crisis as morally corrupt.

“A moral state wouldn’t allow or wouldn’t perpetuate racism, right?” Dr. Tamelyn Tucker-Worgs, Virginia E. Lewis Professor of Political Science. “Moral state wouldn’t allow or perpetuate such inequality of kind of economic inequality. Instead, it would do things to mitigate that inequality.”

While Dr. King’s ethical vision guided his dedication to nonviolence, Dr. Tucker-Worgs says it is actually a misinterpretation of his work to suggest he wouldn’t support civil unrest “disruptions.” Instead, she says King found tension necessary for change.

“He would say I believe that it is not only OK for people to demonstrate against what they saw as police brutality, but also it was their responsibility.”