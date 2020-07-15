Rabid cat reported in Hagerstown, health department confirms human exposure to rabies

A cat’s eye looks attentively at a home in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A cat can rarely be infected with the new coronavirus, pets that have tested positive for COVID-19 will have to be reported to the German authorities in the future. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A feral cat with rabies was reported in the 2000 block of Day Road in Hagerstown, Maryland, the county health department confirmed.

The Washington County Health Department said they have confirmed some people were exposed to the rabid cat. They say exposure could be a bite, scratch, or contact of saliva from an infected animal.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to the rabid cat should contact the health department immediately. They did not release a description of the cat.

The health department said the rabies disease is mostly found in raccoons, bats, skunks and in dogs and cats. “Pet owners should remember that the best way to protect themselves, their families, and their pets is to keep their pets and any other animals with which they come into routine contact up-to date on rabies vaccination,” the health department said in its press release sent Wednesday.

If you’re concerned about a possible rabies exposure in Washington County, contact one of the following:

Washington County Humane Society / Animal Control: 301-733-2060

Washington County Health Department – Nursing: 240-313-3290

Washington County Health Department – Environmental Health: 240-313-3400

MORE NEWS ON WDVM