QCI Behavioral Health Center in Hagerstown hands out free winter jackets

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — QCI Behavioral Health Center in Hagerstown hosted their very first Community Fall Festival.

The event was a way to give back to people in need. The organization offered free food, hygiene products, free blood pressure screenings, and winter jackets to anyone in need. The health center offers a mobile treatment program that helps individuals with various needs. officials say they will continue to do these type of events to help create hope.

“It’s such a fulfilling job that we do, but we couldn’t do it without the clients that we have, they are such great people, we love the people we work with help them remain or become more stable in their own lifestyle,” Ginger Wolford said, the director of operations for the organization. Everything that was handed out was from donations around the community.