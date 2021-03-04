Purses with a Purpose helps collect items for women impacted by domestic violence

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Toothman Orthodontics of Hagerstown and Frederick has partnered with CASA, Inc. In Washington County to collect items for women impacted by domestic violence.

You can donate gently used purses filled with toiletries, comfort products, and/or feminine hygiene products to go to women leaving abusive relationships and unsafe situations. The items can be donated through the end of April and will go to CASA, Inc. Of Washington County.

You can drop off the items at Toothman Orthodontics Hagerstown or Frederick office.