Purple Thursday raises awareness for domestic violence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — October is annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Thursday is Purple Thursday, a national day for people to raise awareness by wearing purple.

Across the state and the nation, organizations have mobilized to host presentations and provide resources to the community to ensure people know where and how they can receive help.

Chair of the Montgomery County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council Debbie Feinstein said especially during the isolating environment caused by the pandemic, it is become increasingly more important to keep an eye out for red flags with your friends and family.

“Pay attention to those signs and ask them if they’re ok, is everything going ok with you?” Feinstein said. “Also look out for your neighbors… If you hear things that are unusual, see things that are unusual, definitely ask. It’s really just a simple question: ‘Are you ok?'”

Feinstein said no matter what, no one should ever feel alone and they can always find resources and services online to help them in their situation.