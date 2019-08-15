Public Works Dept. provide county solar facilities update

The total energy generated by these systems accounts for approximately 50% of the county’s demand

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During the August 13 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Public Works provided an update

The sites, which are Creek, Resh S1, and Rubble 1 & 2 each have a 2-megawatt power generating capacity. According to Public Works officials, the total energy generated by these systems accounts for approximately 50% of the county’s demand.

County documents report upcoming energy and cost reduction actions will include participation in a request for a bulk electricity purchase with Washington County Public Schools and alternate Western Maryland municipal entities. Public Works Director Andrew Eshleman shared that the county receives a lease payment of $.01 per kilowatt-hour generated from the lessee. The energy payment rate will increase annually by 2.5%.