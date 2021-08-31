Public review requested in upcoming infrastructure changes in Catoctin Mountain Park

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The National Park Service is asking for the public to review a plan that would replace utility infrastructure in Catoctin Mountain Park.

According to a release, the proposed changes include:

Replace critical infrastructure parkwide, such as potable water, sanitary sewer and the electrical system with new systems that meet operational standards and regulatory requirements.

Consolidate the water treatment and distribution system into a centralized location to improve systems efficiency and reliability.

Improve the fire hydrant system to provide appropriate water flow and effective fire engine response to protect park assets and human safety.

Upgrade the communication fiberoptic network to allow remote monitoring of water systems.

Officials ask that the public get involved in the planning process by providing comments online or via mail before September 29. More information and a place to submit comments can be found here.