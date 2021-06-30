Public meeting held to discuss Western Maryland redistricting

WESTERN MARYLAND (WDVM) — It is a topic that continues to be discussed across Maryland: gerrymandering — especially in District 6. The state’s Citizens Redistricting Commission held a meeting on Wednesday for Western Maryland residents to share their opinions on redrawing the congressional lines.

Every 10 years following the U.S. Census, district lines get redrawn. The Maryland Citizen’s Redistricting Commission — formed by Gov. Larry Hogan in Jan. 2021 — was created as a way to ensure congressional districts will be drawn fairly and without partisan influence. While census data won’t be available until the end of September, the process is starting now.

The majority of speakers felt that the districts are in desperate need of an overhaul, as the current lines unfairly favor a single political party or don’t represent their interests.

“The 6th Congressional District was drawn to the advantage of one party, rather than to the advantage of the residents of Western Maryland. Democracy is built on trust, and at this moment we need to rebuild that trust with every decision we make,” said Genie Massey, Washington County resident.

But some said the problem has little to do with political parties, and that if lines are redrawn, minority voters need to be prioritized since they’ve historically been underrepresented.

One speaker, Richard Kaplowitz, said, “I believe that the best representation is that which takes into account what is happening in an area and provides for the needs of that area … If you are cutting up or cutting through minority populations, you are diluting the political power of those minority populations.”

This was just the first round of discussion and focused solely on listening to residents. The second round will happen later this year and will take census data into consideration. The third and final round will happen after new district lines have been drafted.

Several more meetings will be held for residents in the rest of Maryland to make their voices heard about the redistricting process, with Montgomery County’s meeting scheduled for July 21 and Prince George’s County’s meeting scheduled for July 28.