Public input meeting set for proposed Hagerstown Field House

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is looking for public input about the proposed Hagerstown Field House indoor sports facility.

The new facility is set to be built at Municipal Stadium and open in 2024. Those overseeing the project want people to give feedback on how they might use the Field House once it is built. If you want your voice heard you can come to a public meeting at the city hall council chambers at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. The meeting will also include a presentation about the current plans for the Field House.

“These meetings for public input it’s something the City (has) been doing you know regularly over the years because we certainly want the public to be able to use this facility we don’t want to build something or have something built where it’s like hey we think this is a good idea and then why is nobody showing up so we certainly want that input,” said Wes Decker, who serves as communications officer for the City of Hagerstown.

The project will be done in collaboration with Eastern Sports Management, Pinnacle Indoor Sports and Hughes Group Architects.