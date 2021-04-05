Public health professionals call for schools to “safely and fully”reopen in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A group of 500+ public health professionals is calling on Governor Larry Hogan and other Maryland officials to fully reopen schools 5 days a week.

Maryland currently ranks at the bottom of the nation for in-person instruction. 84% of public schools in the United States are open and most of them are open 5 days a week.

Public health professionals say the pandemic has increased cases of isolation, substance abuse, obesity, visual problems, learning loss, absenteeism and has also contributed to the mental health crisis in young people. Many medical professionals, healthcare workers, and scientists say it’s time to send students back to school so it doesn’t cause any long-term effects.

“COVID has immediate effects that affect adults mainly and those other effects that affect kids by being out of school are also important and will have long-term consequences,” said child psychiatrist Dr. Carol Vidal. “They can’t be ignored just because they’re not at immediate risk right now and too many are already at immediate risk. ”

The group’s open letter to Gov. Hogan can be found here.