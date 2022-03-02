WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The war in Ukraine has brought a lot of anxiety to many adults, but for children who may have a family member involved in the war, it can be traumatic for them, which is why child psychologists are advising military families to pay close attention to your children’s behavior.

“The war is terrifying for all of us. So, it is normal and expected for children to feel anxious, especially if they have a loved one serving overseas or a family member overseas. So it’s really important to normalize and validate those feelings and to talk about them,” said Frederick Child’s Psychologist Alison Bomba.

Experts also say now is the time to be very mindful of your child’s screen time. Social media and other outlets can trigger a lot of anxiety in children.

Therapist recommend parents start a conversation by asking children what they’ve heard about the war. This provides a nice starting point and gives parents the chance to correct any misinformation.

It’s important, to be honest, but age-appropriate and to allow opportunities for children to ask questions.

Signs of depression can look different for everyone but mental health experts say parents should look out for these signs:

Behavioral problems at school.

Changes in eating or sleeping habits.

Feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Lack of interest in fun activities.

Low energy levels or general tiredness.

Mood changes, such as irritability.

Mental Health resources:

Mental Health Association of Frederick County (fcmha.org)

Behavioral Health in Frederick, MD | Psychiatric Care (frederickhealth.org)

Psych Associates | Behavioral & Mental Health Care Services (pamllc.us)