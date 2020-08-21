Protocol updated for how Maryland EMS workers can administer ketamine

MARYLAND (WDVM)–The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems has updated their protocol for how EMS workers in Maryland can administer ketamine.

EMS workers can not accept orders from law enforcement officers to administer the drug in instances of high agitation and delirium. EMS workers are only allowed to administer if they receive clearance from a hospital or doctor, or if the EMS worker or individual faces imminent harm. This comes after the death of Elijah McClain in Colorado who was injected with ketamine while handcuffed.

“It’s not that we cannot use it,it’s just that we now have to go through a few more steps in order to use it,” said David Chisholm, Assistant Director of EMS Operations Division of Emergency Services.

Risks associated with ketamine administered at higher doses include loss of airway reflexes or hypoxia.