Protestors take to the streets, call for Frederick Sheriff’s resignation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Following the deadly riots in the nation’s capital, protestors took to the streets in downtown Frederick for a “Rally for Removal,” speaking out against the local Conservative Club and County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The demonstrators initially gathered at the bandshell in Baker Park, protesting white supremacy and the violence at the Capitol building.

The group condemned the Frederick County Conservative Club, Sheriff Jenkins and Delegate Dan Cox, saying they were all complicit in the violence.

“Chuck and the klan go hand in hand, ” chanted the protestors as they made their way through downtown.

The protestors referenced a video of Sheriff Jenkins speaking to the Conservative Club in December, saying his comments about the election being stolen and the coronavirus pandemic being a fraud were false, harmful, and he should resign from his position.

“He continued to say that the election was stolen, that ‘they’ were under siege and this was ‘good versus evil,'” protestor Johnny Mercer said. “And then three weeks later, you had that same club send 150 people in three different buses down to the capitol.”

Conservative Club President Fred Propheter said no one in his group had anything to do with the capitol violence and they were there to express their first amendment rights.

“We have a right to redress our grievances with our government, whether it’s federal, state, or local,” Propheter said. “You can’t tell me that if there was a Biden rally, that there wouldn’t have been people from Frederick down there.”

Mercer said he agrees with Propheter on having first ammendment rights to protest, but it doesn’t apply to inciting violence.

“You can’t go into a movie theater and yell ‘fire,'” Mercer said. “That’s basically what they’re doing.”

Members of the protest group said the will not be their last demonstration as long as Jenkins remains in office.

Sheriff Jenkins was unavailable for comment at the time of this article’s writing.