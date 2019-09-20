Protestors in the Potomac region gathered in Frederick to strike on the Global Climate Crisis

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Protestors from the Potomac region lined the streets of Frederick to strike on the global climate crisis.

Organizers from Maryland and West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle held a public rally Friday morning to address their views on the climate crisis. Adults, teens and children stood outside Winchester Hall holding signs high and voicing their options and concerns about saving the environment.

“We are on a globe that is being destroyed by big money who don’t care about anything but money and we need to turn that around,” Jeannette Bartelt said, a rally coordinator.

Those on strike stressed their concerns about climate change and how it impacts the world. Some say, they will not stand for heavy industry being built next to schools. Young protestors also stood out in the crowd to make sure their voices were heard.

“It’s important that we’re here because if we kill our earth we won’t have anywhere for generations to come to be and I think it’s important for my kids and my kids, kids to have a world to live in,” 11-year-old Jayden Paul said.

“We don’t want our future to be bad, so we can have a better future and our kids future, some protestors say they decided to sacrifice their education to attend the rally,” Sahil Soparkar said, who’s 8 years old.

“I am missing school, I am missing my education which is something that I value greatly, we as citizens are trying our best to do the governments job, that’s not ok, but its the only thing we can do right now, the earth is ending and we aren’t doing anything about it,” Madeline Marks said. Key organizers say they will keep fighting to save the earth.