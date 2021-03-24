Protestors gather at Montgomery County Executive’s home to demand climate action

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Around one dozen protestors gathered near Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s home in Takoma Park Wednesday morning, demanding climate action.

A car caravan came through the neighborhood while protestors mostly made up of youth and young adults, chanted and read their demands over a megaphone. Some of the things they’re asking for are a strict timeline for the county’s climate goals and a more ambitious approach to fighting climate change.

“I would like to respond to Marc Elrich,” said Rose-Clemans Cope, a local climate activist. “You all can congratulate yourselves on electrifying a few Ride Ons and vehicles owned by the county. It sounds like a big step, but it’s really a small step. What we need is bold action on transportation.”



The group says they’re hoping the county executive responds to their demands with updated plans by Earth Day, April 22.