Protesters walk and drive through Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The streets of Hagerstown were occupied by demonstrators on Sunday for a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Organized through social media, demonstrators met at the Hagerstown Fairgrounds and could choose to either walk or drive through downtown as they promoted the black lives matter movement.

Hagerstown resident Philip Thompson says he has been a victim of police violence in the past and is happy to see increased advocacy for change.

“The system is so corrupt. It’s unbelievable and it’s time for this to come out,” Thompson said. “Black lives do matter, but rights matter for everyone.”

All participating drivers were encouraged to stay in only a single lane of road to not block traffic and they advocated for peaceful protesting only.