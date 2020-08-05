Prospect to fill Maryland State Senate vacancy takes name out of running

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Delegate Neil Parrot took his name out of consideration for filling the vacant Washington County seat in the Maryland General Assembly left by the resignation of Republican Senator Andrew Serafini last week.

The county GOP decided at the start of this week it would limit a recommendation to Governor Larry Hogan for naming a replacement, to a sitting member of the county delegation to Annapolis. But Tuesday, Parrot said he has asked that his name not be sent to the governor so he may concentrate on his campaign for Congress from the Sixth District.

“The direction I need and want to go is to work wholeheartedly to become the next U.S. Congressman for the Sixth District,” said Parrott, “so I may represent Garret, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Montgomery counties.”

The party is expected choose either Delegates Paul Corderman or William Wivill as their choice for the governor to name by the end of the month.

