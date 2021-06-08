Proposed student housing in for USMH students in Downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More student housing could be coming to downtown Hagerstown within the next year. The University System of Maryland at Hagerstown (USMH) — an organization that allows students to participate in programs from universities around the state while in downtown Hagerstown — is experiencing substantial growth. So the students need more places to live.

Two other student housing projects were completed in the city within the last six years. This newest project could benefit more than just current USMH students. Instead of reserving the spaces exclusively for students of the university, if the rooms aren’t filled by a certain time, the units will able to be rented out by other groups such as Hagerstown Community College students and paid professional interns of local employers.

While this idea was just proposed during the Hagerstown City Council meeting on Tuesday, it could be a reality sooner than you think.

“We are looking … for [both] projects to be complete next May, and working with USMH and the developers, we feel that’s a safe timeline for both developments,” said Jonathan Kerns, community development manager.

The plan would install 9 one-bedroom apartments at 170 West Washington St and 8 two-bedroom apartments at 17-21 East Franklin St. The proposal will be brought before the council again during the next regular session.