Proposed new development could bring hundreds of jobs to Washington County

The Washington County Planning Commission has approved a proposal for a logistics warehouse and distribution center on Huyetts Crossroads creating hundreds of jobs.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of new jobs may be coming to Washington County, on Greencastle Pike west of Hagerstown.

A Florida-based investment firm has plans for a warehouse and distribution facility just north of the Sheetz convenience store at Huyett’s Crossroads. The Washington County Planning Commission has already approved the site pending the removal of trees to accommodate the Creekside Logistics Center. County zoning officials have already approved the zoning for a parking lot with more than 400 spaces. More than 200 workers will be required for each shift. The architect for the project is based in York, Pennsylvania.

An official announcement on the project is expected soon.