Proposed Montgomery County window screen law looks to prevent tragedy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is looking to prevent tragedy with a new proposed law requiring window screens in apartment buildings, in an effort to prevent tenants and their children from falling out of them.

It comes after several headlines involving children falling from apartment windows in Montgomery County. Most recently a two-year-old boy fell to his death from a window in Takoma Park. Last year, a toddler fell over 10 stories from another Takoma Park apartment window, and survived.

The law would require landlords to install and maintain window screens in apartments with children younger than 10 living inside, and in apartments where tenants request them, free of charge.

“Window falls tend to happen in low-income neighborhoods with deteriorating or aging housing and unsatisfactory window construction. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a few of these cases in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker.

New York City has a similar law on the books already. The Montgomery County Council will hear public testimony and vote on the bill next year.