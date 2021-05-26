Project Guide is a new job readiness program catered to employing the youth

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new initiative is being launched in Frederick County called Project Guide, it is a pre-apprenticeship program for youth ages 16-24.

In partnership with Frederick Community College and Frederick County Building Industry Association, this program will work as a way to decrease the skills gap among the youth through job readiness and technical skills training.

Organizers say the pandemic has set many people back, especially the youth who are just starting out in life, so they want this program to open doors and lead young people to a stable income.

Program developers also say this will help to improve Frederick County’s economic development by creating pathways to living-wage jobs for youth.

Organizers say this program will not only help employ the youth, but it will help business owners eliminate the labor shortage in high-demand industries.

“Recently, a shift has occurred and communities are focused on finding solutions that will help them recover from the pandemic. I want this program to help people get back on their feet and build a stable future for themselves,” said Tiffany Green, CEO of Project Guide.

The program will also includes:

Site and tool safety

Forklift certification

Hands-on work experience

Math and mechanical aptitude

Personal and professional career development

In order to qualify you must be a Frederick County resident and you must be able to pass a drug test. You also must have a household income at or below the ALICE line.

Applications are due June 2,2021 with a start date of June 14, 2021.

Youth Workers | Project GUIDE Application (empoweredtolive.org)