Probable Cause found in High Street shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Washington County Judge found probable cause in the case of a Hagerstown teen being charged after 15 gunshots rang out in early December.

17-year-old Malachi Younger is being charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder along with 1st degree assault after he allegedly exchanged gun fire with his aunt’s ex-boyfriend.



On December 1st, witnesses reported seeing Younger and another man named Jay exchanged gunfire between 137 and 145 High Street. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Criminal Investigator, Young told detectives he knew Jay had a gun and fired at a car to only scare Jay not to shoot. Jay allegedly shot back at Younger, according to witness testimony. Younger’s aunt drove him to Meritus Hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper right leg,



Younger remains in jail without bond.

