Prince George’s Police Department partners with Toys for Tots, accepting gifts until mid-December

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is accepting new and unused toys for Toys for Tots until the middle of December. The department posted about the efforts on Twitter.

There's still time to help make a child smile this holiday season! Please donate a new and/or unwrapped toy to our Toys For Tots drive at any of the listed locations below before December 15, 2021. #PrinceGeorgesCounty pic.twitter.com/Qf5CAS84xK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 26, 2021

There are several drop-off locations where people can bring toys. They are listed below:

5000 Rhode Island Avenue, Hyattsville, Md.

6001 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, Md.

7600 Barlowe Road, Hyattsville, Md.

5135 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, Md.

6707 Groveton Drive, Clinton, Md.

4321 Sellman Road, Beltsville, Md.

11108 Fort Washington Road, Fort Washington, Md.

8803 Police Plaza, Upper Marlboro, Md. (also known as 8905 Presidential Parkway in some G.P.S.)

According to the graphic, toys must be new and unwrapped. The department will be accepting those until December 15.