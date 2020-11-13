Prince George’s County tightens COVID-19 restrictions, requires face coverings outdoors

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County is joining the states and counties in the DMV that are tightening COVID-19 restrictions. At a press conference on Thursday, November 12, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said rising COVID-19 numbers led officials to make this call, using contact tracing efforts to decide on the new guidelines.

Much of the guidelines are centered around keeping people from gathering together. There is now a maximum of 25 people for outdoor gatherings and a maximum of 10 people for indoor gatherings. Additionally, officials are mandating one person per 200 square feet when outside, and face coverings are required in all public places and outdoors, excluding people who are rigorously exercising.

The new guidelines will go into effect on Sunday, November 15, at 5 p.m. Alsobrooks said, “We really have to hunker down, that is the message of today. I’m going to give you much more information but if you don’t hear anything else, it is time to hunker down. We are there in the midst of another surge.”

Additional guidelines for the county are as follows:

Gyms must limit capacity to 25 percent, and have no more than one patron per 200 square feet.

Restaurants must limit indoor capacity to 25 percent and outdoor capacity to 50 percent.

Bowling alleys must limit capacity to 25 percent or 50 people, whichever is lower.

Grocery stores and large retail stores must limit capacity to 50 percent.

Alsobrooks encourages community members who see violations of guidelines to call 311 and report it.