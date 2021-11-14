Prince George’s County teen shot and killed, police still looking for suspects

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

At around 4:30 on Saturday night, officers were called to the 13800 block of Ascott Drive for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police are still trying to find suspects and a motive in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS and anonymous tips can be made using the P3 Tips app.