PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police said they’ve seen an uptick in people jumping into cars and stealing them. This only adds to the increasing auto thefts the county is seeing.

From 191 cases in 2021 to 206 cases so far in just 2022. That’s how many incidents in Prince George’s County where someone jumped into a car and stole it.

“So as you can see, there’s a vast difference between 2021 and 2022,” said Prince George’s County Police Department Sergeant Lamar Robinson.

“You can go in either vehicle running, go into the store or going to your house and next thing you know when you come back out your car is gone,” he said.

Here are what steps you can take to reduce your chances of losing your car.

“Be aware of their surroundings, lock all your doors, lock all your windows, parking, well-lit areas and most importantly take the keys with you. If you’re gonna park your vehicle even a for a split second to run into a house or convenience store, take your keys with you so you don’t become a victim of this crime,” said Robinson.

Police also said using anti-theft devices like a car club makes it harder for anyone to steal your car.

“Please don’t become a victim and take the steps, the extra measures and extra steps to make sure that you are safe and that your property is retained by you,” said Robinson.

And the same tips also apply to regular carjackings.

“If it looks suspicious to you. Then move to another area as quickly as you can, you know get out of a situation. And if you are a victim of a car attack, don’t be a hero. Don’t try to save your car. It’s just a material item that you have insurance that can take care of call us,” said Robinson.

Police are encouraging everyone to do their part to help slow down the increasing number of carjackings in the area down.