FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are responding to a homicide in Fort Washington that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that they responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 400 block of Bentwood Drive for the report of a shooting, where officers found a man who had been shot outside. The man was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.