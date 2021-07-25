Prince George’s County police report three shooting-related homicides in under 24 hours

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three homicides were reported by Prince George’s County police within 24 hours of one another.

The first took place on the 13300 block of Laurel Bowie Road on Saturday around 1 p.m. Police were called to a reported shooting where they found a man outside who had suffered an undisclosed form of bodily trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers reported a second homicide 10 hours later. This one took place just before midnight on Saturday on the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road after another reported shooting. The victim was another adult male, who police said was also dead on the scene.

In the final incident, publicized three hours after the second, officers said a man walked into a local hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning with gunshot trauma. He died a short time later.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/afAVWfqtar — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 25, 2021

It is currently unknown if any of these crimes are connected, and detectives are still searching for suspects and possible motives. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS to contact the PG Crime Solvers.

Police were unavailable for comment when contacted by WDVM 25.