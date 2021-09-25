Prince George’s County Police investigating two fatal shootings

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred on Friday night.

The first shooting happened in the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building.

First responders did attempt life-saving measures however, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are still looking for a suspect and a motive in this case.

The second shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area after hearing gunshots and once they arrived, they were lead to the adult female victim lying in the grass outside of a home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police do not believe this is a random crime and are working to identify a suspect or suspects and a motive in this case.

Anyone with any information about these two incidents is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and tips can be made anonymously.