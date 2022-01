Image courtesy of Prince George’s County Police via @PGPDNews on Twitter.

SUITLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Suitland on Friday afternoon.

Police said that they first responded to the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road for a call about a shooting. They found a man who had been shot in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.