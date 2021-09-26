Prince George’s County Police investigating fatal shooting

LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Baltimore Ave. and Mulberry St. in Laurel for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

PGPD told WDVM that officers are looking to review surveillance footage from businesses along Baltimore Avenue to see what led up to the shooting.

Police are still looking for a motive and potential suspects in this case. Anyone who may have been in the area or has any information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS and tips can be made anonymously.