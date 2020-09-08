Prince George’s County police investigate homicide

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a homicide on Monday in the area of 3500 block of 37th Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene to find 24-year-old Franklin Vasquez of Colmar Manor, suffering from several stab wounds. Vasquez was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say they do not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.