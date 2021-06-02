Prince George’s County Police investigate fatal shooting

LEWISDALE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting after 43-year-old Edwin Rodriguez-Melendrez of Lewisdale was shot and killed on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Avalon Place around 10:05 p.m. for the report of a shooting. They found Rodriguez-Melendrez, who had been shot, outside. He died at a hospital shortly after.

Police ask that anyone with any information call 301-516-2512. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.