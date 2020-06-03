Prince George’s County police investigate use of excessive force by 3 officers

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police department is launching an internal investigation after reviewing a cell phone recording of three officers.

According to officials, a cell phone recording shows two officers detaining a suspect at a Langley Park gas station. As officers attempted to handcuff the suspect, one of the officers kicked him twice.

“I am sorry and I am angry. I am sharing the video in the interest of transparency. During my tenure as Chief of Police, four officers have been criminally prosecuted for assault. This will be thoroughly investigated and in keeping with past practice, the findings will be referred to the Office of the State’s Attorney,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

The two officers involved and their immediate supervisor have been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation, officials say.

*Warning explicit language* The full video of the incident can be viewed here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.