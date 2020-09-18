Prince George’s County police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing Thursday evening inside a laundromat around 7:15 pm.

Officials say the victim is 59-year-old Fu Tian Yan of Upper Marlboro was found on the scene suffering from several stab wounds. Yan an employee of the business was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Mekhi Loving. Loving will be charged as an adult.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

